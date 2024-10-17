Motorcycle driver dies a month after two-vehicle collision in St. Andrews, N.B.

A 37-year-old man has died following a collision between a motorcycle and recreational vehicle (RV) in St. Andrews, N.B., last month.

St. Andrews RCMP responded to the collision at the corner of Mowat Drive and Cornelia Street around 1:52 p.m. on Sept. 12.

Police believe the crash happened when the motorcycle, which they say was travelling at a high speed, failed to stop and ran into the back of the RV.

The driver and sole occupant of the motorcycle, who was from St. Andrews, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger of the RV were uninjured.

In a news release Thursday, police said the driver of the motorcycle died on Saturday as a result of his injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

