Motorcycle driver dies following collision with SUV on Sunday: RCMP

HALIFAX -

RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating a fatal collision between a motorcycle and an SUV that resulted in a portion of Highway 331 being closed on Sunday.

At approximately 4:40 p.m., police, fire and EHS members responded to a report of a collision on Highway 331 in Conquerall Bank, N.S.

Upon arrival, police learned that a motorcycle and an SUV had been travelling in opposite directions when the motorcycle collided with the SUV.

Police say the driver, and lone occupant of the motorcycle, a 40-year-old man from Nova Scotia's Lunenburg County, suffered life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to hospital and later died as a result of his injuries.

Police say the driver of the SUV, a 73-year-old Lunenburg County man, and the passenger, a 72-year-old Lunenburg County woman, were uninjured.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the road was closed for approximately six hours, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.