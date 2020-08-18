HALIFAX -- The Kings District RCMP have charged a 37-year-old man from New Minas with counterfeiting.

Police say a bank, restaurant, and gas station in New Minas reported receiving counterfeit American $100 bills Last Thursday and Friday. After investigating the incidents, members of the New Minas RCMP arrested the suspect on Saturday.

The man is facing four counts of possession of counterfeit money and four counts of uttering counterfeit money. He is scheduled to appear in Kentville Provincial Court on Nov. 10.

"Anyone in the area who handles currency in the course of their business or work is alerted to be on the lookout for suspicious currency and should they come into contact with it, report it to police," the RCMP said in a news release. "If you unknowingly accept counterfeit currency as legal tender, you cannot be reimbursed." Anyone who wants to report information to the police can contact Kings District RCMP at 902-679-5555. If you want to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.