A 29-year-old Prince Edward Island man has died after spending a week in hospital with a serious head injury.

Police say the Mount Herbert man, who was found injured in his residence on Aug, 3, died in hospital in Moncton on Saturday.

The cause of the injury and subsequent death is undetermined. The Queens District RCMP and the P.E.I. RCMP Major Crime Unit continues to investigate, along with the Coroner’s Office in New Brunswick, the RCMP said in a news release.