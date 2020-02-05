MONCTON -- The Codiac Regional RCMP are seeking the public's help in identifying a person of interest after an assault in Moncton, N.B.

Police say they responded to a call at the Days Inn & Suites on Mountain Road on Jan. 19 after a man had been injured outside the hotel.

The man was taken to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Codiac RCMP have been investigating the incident, and released a surveillance picture of a man who is considered a person of interest and may have information relevant to the investigation.

Anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed activity that could have been related to the incident, or who recognizes the man in the attached photo, is asked to contact the Codiac RCMP at 506-857-2400. To provide information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.crimenb.ca.