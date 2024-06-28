Multi-vehicle collision in P.E.I. leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

ATLANTIC
    RCMP in P.E.I. are investigating a collision in Springfield which left one person dead and three injured.

    Police say they responded to the report of a collision on Route 2 at around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

    At the scene, officers learned a vehicle has crossed the centre line, colliding with an oncoming vehicle. Two other vehicles then became a part of the collision.

    Officers sent a 64-year-old Queens County man to the hospital, where he later died.

    The three others suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the collision, according to police.

    Route 2 was closed for several hours, and a collision reconstructionist also attended the scene.

    Police say the investigation is ongoing.

