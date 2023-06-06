Murphy’s Logic: Fox News should not be banned

Fox News has a well-earned reputation for one-sided story telling and commentary that usually promotes conservative politics and causes. It was the favoured television network of Donald Trump before and during his presidency, just as he was Fox’s favourite.

Fair-minded viewers see Fox News for what it often is - a propaganda machine for the Republican party, science skepticism, conspiracy theories and Trumpian fairy tales. Its content is not really news, which is - by definition - fair, accurate and balanced.

Fox News was created as owner Rupert Murdoch’s antidote to what he sees as the predominantly left leaning news media. Ironically, news channels like MSNBC have moved even further left in response.

While there is often a tilt to the left in much legitimate news, there is not usually the sort of deliberately twisted editorial content and sometimes hurtful disinformation proffered by Fox’s so-called newscasts and many of its commentators.

I know this only because I am able to watch Fox and compare its perspective, tone and coverage to that of other news sources.

Which is why I oppose the idea of banning the Fox News channel from Canadian cable systems, something being considered by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC).

It’s not necessary.

The only people who get the channel are those who opt to pay for it and choose to watch it. It’s completely voluntary. Most Canadians choose not to pay.

It might be wise to require that the Fox News channel be bundled with other services that offer more balanced viewpoints, so that more viewers can compare.

But cutting off those who subscribe to Fox won’t prevent Fox‘s odious content from seeping into the country through social media.

The best way to make sure people are properly wary of what Fox News does, is to allow viewers to see it for what it is.