Murphy's Logic: Governments should better co-ordinate road construction

In Canada, we sometimes joke there are only two seasons: winter and road construction.

In fairness, this year we did have a beautiful summer and a spectacular early autumn. But most would agree we’ve also had a particularly miserable road construction season – especially in the Halifax area.

Widening highways, resurfacing streets and bridges, putting in new sidewalks, bicycle lanes and traffic circles is disruptive enough without all the added detours around new construction. The resulting traffic chaos has been close to unbearable. There has been precious little rush in the rush hour.

We’re just not used to it.

For the first time in living memory, our population is growing quickly. That’s led to more building, more cars, and more construction.

It’s time to take a look at when most of the road improvement work is being done, at what time of year and at what time of day. There’s much less traffic and much less disruption over night, even if there is potentially a higher cost. Drivers would likely say it would be worth it.

One thing is certain – all departments of all governments need to talk to each other, to make sure the various projects are co-ordinated, so that we’re not making an already bad problem even worse.