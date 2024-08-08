Murphy’s Logic: high-ranking officials should be tested on their cognitive ability

The pressure that ultimately led to Joe Biden’s departure from the U.S. presidential race has been described by some as a case of ageism: discrimination in the basis of age.

Biden is 81-years-old, but it wasn’t his chronological age that prompted calls for him to step aside – it was the changes in his behavior, his physical actions and particularly symptoms of possible cognitive impairment that caused the concern.

While it is true that the onset of physical and cognitive decline is often associated with aging, not every older person displays signs of either.

Biden was 77-years-old when he was elected president four years ago, but he was visibly much more vigorous than he is now. Age didn’t prevent him from winning then.

On its website, the Mayo Clinic says while the risk of dementia rises as one ages, especially after age 65, dementia isn’t a typical part of aging. As Mayo also states, dementia can also occur in younger people.

It is neither unfair nor unreasonable to expect high office holders to be cognitively sharp, irrespective of their chronological age, so it would not be unfair or unreasonable to expect candidates for high office to take standard cognitive tests administered by neutral third parties with the results published for voters to see. Those who win and hold high office should also be tested regularly to make sure they remain up to the job, irrespective of age.