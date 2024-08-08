ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Murphy’s Logic: high-ranking officials should be tested on their cognitive ability

    U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at an event commemorating the 60th Anniversary of the Civil Rights Act, Monday, July 29, 2024, at the LBJ Presidential Library in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at an event commemorating the 60th Anniversary of the Civil Rights Act, Monday, July 29, 2024, at the LBJ Presidential Library in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
    Share

    The pressure that ultimately led to Joe Biden’s departure from the U.S. presidential race has been described by some as a case of ageism: discrimination in the basis of age.

    Biden is 81-years-old, but it wasn’t his chronological age that prompted calls for him to step aside – it was the changes in his behavior, his physical actions and particularly symptoms of possible cognitive impairment that caused the concern.

    While it is true that the onset of physical and cognitive decline is often associated with aging, not every older person displays signs of either.

    Biden was 77-years-old when he was elected president four years ago, but he was visibly much more vigorous than he is now. Age didn’t prevent him from winning then.

    On its website, the Mayo Clinic says while the risk of dementia rises as one ages, especially after age 65, dementia isn’t a typical part of aging. As Mayo also states, dementia can also occur in younger people.

    It is neither unfair nor unreasonable to expect high office holders to be cognitively sharp, irrespective of their chronological age, so it would not be unfair or unreasonable to expect candidates for high office to take standard cognitive tests administered by neutral third parties with the results published for voters to see. Those who win and hold high office should also be tested regularly to make sure they remain up to the job, irrespective of age.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    MP asks Heritage Committee to summon Canada Soccer coaches to testify

    New Democratic Party MP Niki Ashton says she has filed a motion to fellow members of the federal Heritage Committee to seek the testimony of Canada Soccer national senior team coaches in a search for answers about whether spying on the closed practices of opposing teams has been a systemic practice.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News