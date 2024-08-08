Murphy’s Logic: high-ranking officials should be tested on their cognitive ability
The pressure that ultimately led to Joe Biden’s departure from the U.S. presidential race has been described by some as a case of ageism: discrimination in the basis of age.
Biden is 81-years-old, but it wasn’t his chronological age that prompted calls for him to step aside – it was the changes in his behavior, his physical actions and particularly symptoms of possible cognitive impairment that caused the concern.
While it is true that the onset of physical and cognitive decline is often associated with aging, not every older person displays signs of either.
Biden was 77-years-old when he was elected president four years ago, but he was visibly much more vigorous than he is now. Age didn’t prevent him from winning then.
On its website, the Mayo Clinic says while the risk of dementia rises as one ages, especially after age 65, dementia isn’t a typical part of aging. As Mayo also states, dementia can also occur in younger people.
It is neither unfair nor unreasonable to expect high office holders to be cognitively sharp, irrespective of their chronological age, so it would not be unfair or unreasonable to expect candidates for high office to take standard cognitive tests administered by neutral third parties with the results published for voters to see. Those who win and hold high office should also be tested regularly to make sure they remain up to the job, irrespective of age.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Flash flooding risk in Ontario, Quebec as remnants of tropical storm Debby on the way
More than 100 millimetres of rain is forecast to hit parts of Eastern Canada by the weekend as the remnants of tropical storm Debby make their way to the region.
Calls for accountability to break 'force field' of alleged enablers around Frank Stronach after sex assault claims
The two women who have spoken out about Frank Stronach’s alleged sexual misconduct are sparking calls for accountability from the billionaire’s alleged enablers and a review of past police investigations.
Calgary officer helps save choking child after pulling over speeding vehicle
The Calgary Police Service is sharing heartwarming photos of an officer reunited with the young child he saved over the weekend.
MP asks Heritage Committee to summon Canada Soccer coaches to testify
New Democratic Party MP Niki Ashton says she has filed a motion to fellow members of the federal Heritage Committee to seek the testimony of Canada Soccer national senior team coaches in a search for answers about whether spying on the closed practices of opposing teams has been a systemic practice.
Former Canadian UN official detained in Switzerland over espionage suspicions: reports
A former Canadian UN official who currently works as a North Korea expert is being detained in Switzerland over espionage suspicions, according to media reports Thursday.
Iran mulls scrapping plans to take revenge on Israel in exchange for a Gaza ceasefire
The Middle East, and indeed much of the world, is bracing for Iran to carry out a revenge attack on Israel over the assassination of Hamas’ political leader. But could Tehran instead be prepared to pull back in exchange for progress on Gaza peace talks?
ABC says Trump and Harris have agreed to participate in a presidential debate on Sept. 10
ABC says both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have agreed to a Sept. 10 presidential debate, setting up a face-off between the Republican and Democratic nominees.
'Lucky he was not killed:' Video shows cyclist slamming into turning truck in downtown Toronto
New video footage has been released showing a cyclist slamming into the side of a flat-bed truck after its driver appears to cut him off while making a right-hand turn in Toronto’s west end last month.
Canada will play for gold medal in beach volleyball at Paris Olympics
The Canadian women's beach volleyball team will play for gold at the Paris Olympics after defeating Switzerland 14-21, 22-20, 15-12 in semifinal play at Eiffel Tower Stadium.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'Lucky he was not killed:' Video shows cyclist slamming into turning truck in downtown Toronto
New video footage has been released showing a cyclist slamming into the side of a flat-bed truck after its driver appears to cut him off while making a right-hand turn in Toronto’s west end last month.
-
Taylor Swift in Toronto: Mayor confident in city's security following foiled attack in Vienna
Mayor Olivia Chow says she is confident the city will be safe for Taylor Swift’s upcoming Toronto shows after concerts in Austria were cancelled following the discovery of a planned attack outside the venue.
-
Ontario police lay more than 8,000 traffic-related charges over August long weekend
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they laid more than 8,000 traffic-related charges over the August long weekend.
Calgary
-
RCMP seeking possible witness who was near scene of fatal shooting east of Calgary
Police are looking for a possible witness to a fatal shooting that occurred in Rocky View County, east of Calgary, on Tuesday.
-
Calgary father and son charged in 'elaborate drug trafficking operation': police
A Calgary father and son are facing charges after police seized more than $100,000 in illegal drugs during a search in the city’s southwest last month.
-
Calgary officer helps save choking child after pulling over speeding vehicle
The Calgary Police Service is sharing heartwarming photos of an officer reunited with the young child he saved over the weekend.
Edmonton
-
Impairment a factor in single-vehicle crash that sent 2 to hospital: police
Police say impairment was a factor in a crash that sent two people to hospital on Thursday morning.
-
'It's worth the trip': Breaking Bad star vacationed in Jasper before wildfires
Right before wildfires spread throughout Jasper National Park, a well-known actor was vacationing in Alberta's rockies.
-
E-bike and e-scooter riding zones are expanding in Edmonton
E-bike and e-scooters in Edmonton will be able to range farther out from downtown soon as riding zones are expanded.
Montreal
-
Montreal could get almost a month's worth of rain on Friday: Environment Canada
Less than a month after Hurricane Beryl brought record-breaking rain to Montreal, the city is expected to get another major downpour at the end of the week, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
-
MPs raise concerns about French-language directive in Quebec health care
Two MPs are raising concerns about directives given to health sector workers on French-language use in Quebec institutions.
-
Two arrests made after 32-year-old man was shot, hit by vehicle in June
Quebec provincial police arrested two people on Wednesday after a 32-year-old man was shot and struck by a vehicle west of Montreal in June.
Ottawa
-
'We're in transit crisis': Ottawa's mayor warns of transit service cuts, fare hikes without funding help
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe is calling on the federal government to provide new funding to support transit in the City of Ottawa, warning the city won't be able to afford to open and operate phase two of the Light Rail Transit system.
-
Ottawa police investigating suspicious death in Orleans
Ottawa police say the death of a 34-year-old man in Orléans this week is considered suspicious.
-
Rainfall warning in effect for Ottawa, eastern Ontario
Environment Canada says a rainfall warning bringing 50 to 100 millimetres rain is in effect for eastern Ontario and Ottawa starting Thursday night.
London
-
Holmesville youth accused of murder to undergo psychiatric testing
The Holmesville, Ont. youth accused of murder will undergo a psychological and psychiatric assessment. The youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, made a brief court appearance Thursday via Zoom from the facility where he is being held in custody.
-
High school evacuated following fire on the roof
Strathroy District Collegiate Institute was evacuated today, with emergency services on the scene.
-
London Ont. to host ‘Bucket List’ B-17 flight for 97-year-old UK man
They are both well over eight decades old, London is hosting two vintage American warplanes this week. A B-17 and a B-25 are in the forest city thanks to a travelling museum.
Barrie
-
Swerving, open alcohol, nearly hitting pedestrian: Driver facing charges
A man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to escape police who were placing him under arrest for driving with open alcohol.
-
Canada's largest collection of aircraft and vintage cars come to town
The Edenvale Classic Aircraft Foundation is hosting its 33rd annual Gathering of the Classics – one of Canada's largest and longest-running collections of aircraft and vintage cars.
-
Woman arrested after allegedly sending death threat to ex-partner
A woman from Blue Mountain Ont., is up against multiple charges after a domestic incident in Thornbury.
Northern Ontario
-
Three suspects charged with murder after northern Ont. stabbing victim dies
A 20-year-old from Batchewana First Nation and two young offenders have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a July 30 stabbing.
-
Northern Ont. health-care worker charged with stealing drugs
A 38-year-old health-care worker from Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with fraud, theft and drug offences after an almost 10-month investigation.
-
Suspect charged with ramming vehicle with people inside
A 40-year-old in West Nipissing has been charged following an intimate partner dispute that ended with a vehicle ramming another vehicle with occupants inside.
Kitchener
-
Time is running out for Kitchener, Ont. drug-testing machine
An advanced drug-checking machine at the CTS in Kitchener, Ont. has had a successful first year, but its future remains uncertain.
-
Canada's Skylar Park wins bronze medal in taekwondo at Paris Olympics
Canada's Skylar Park has won a bronze medal in taekwondo at the Olympic Games in Paris.
-
Heavy rain possible in parts of southern Ontario
Many parts of southern Ontario, including Waterloo Region, Guelph and Brant County, could see significant rainfall before the weekend.
Windsor
-
Wheatley Temporary Water Treatment Plant keeping up with demand, construction beginning
The Municipality of Chatham-Kent said the temporary water treatment plant in Wheatley has been keeping up with demand of the town.
-
University of Windsor’s Sarah Mitton qualifies for shot put finals
Sarah Mitton, a University of Windsor alumni, has qualified for the Women’s Shot Put Final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
-
MP asks Heritage Committee to summon Canada Soccer coaches to testify
New Democratic Party MP Niki Ashton says she has filed a motion to fellow members of the federal Heritage Committee to seek the testimony of Canada Soccer national senior team coaches in a search for answers about whether spying on the closed practices of opposing teams has been a systemic practice.
Winnipeg
-
Canada's Skylar Park wins bronze medal in taekwondo at Paris Olympics
Canada's Skylar Park has won a bronze medal in taekwondo at the Olympic Games in Paris.
-
'Historic' collective agreement reached for Manitoba teachers
Increased wages, better protections and improved working conditions are all part of the first-ever collective agreement with public teachers in anglophone school divisions throughout Manitoba.
-
Winnipeg police looking for information on fatal hit-and-run
The Winnipeg Police Service is seeking information on a fatal hit-and-run early on Thursday morning.
Regina
-
Dates set for binding arbitration between teachers and Sask. government
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) says the dates have been set for binding arbitration hearings that will end its heated and drawn out contract dispute with the province.
-
Employees of Regina tank and trailer manufacturer walk off the job
Employees of a tank and trailer equipment manufacturer with a presence in Regina have officially walked off the job — following a deadlock in negotiations.
-
Highway 1 crash near Secretan, Sask. causing traffic delays
RCMP say traffic is being re-routed on a portion of the Trans-Canada Highway in south central Saskatchewan Thursday afternoon after a motor vehicle collision.
Saskatoon
-
Dates set for binding arbitration between teachers and Sask. government
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) says the dates have been set for binding arbitration hearings that will end its heated and drawn out contract dispute with the province.
-
Saskatchewan to cover a portion of costs to recover Mackenzie Trottier's remains from landfill
The Saskatchewan government says it will pay for some of the costs of a landfill search that found the remains of a missing woman.
-
Saskatoon police confirm uptick in violent crime continued through first half of 2024
Violent crime in Saskatoon was up by over 10 per cent year-over-year in the second quarter of 2024, according to new data from the Saskatoon police.
Vancouver
-
Lightning sparks 13 new wildfires in B.C.'s Sea to Sky region
A "lightning event" sparked 13 new wildfires in B.C.'s Sea to Sky region this week, according to officials.
-
Court issues $33K in fines for illegal halibut fishing in protected B.C. glass sponge reef
A commercial halibut fisherman has been fined more than $33,000 for fishing illegally in a protected area near Bella Bella, B.C., authorities announced Thursday.
-
B.C. landslide and flood damages cultural sites, says Williams Lake First Nation
The Williams Lake First Nation says two and possibly three Indigenous cultural heritage sites sustained extensive damage when a torrent of water breached a landslide that had blocked the Chilcotin River in British Columbia's central Interior.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. researchers discover 'super-black' material that absorbs more than 99% of light
Researchers at the University of British Columbia are staring into an abyss of their own making – a new "super-black" material that absorbs almost all visible light that reaches it.
-
Suspect sought after alleged sex assault on Nanaimo bus
Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in an alleged sexual assault that took place on a crowded bus in downtown Nanaimo last month.
-
B.C. landslide and flood damages cultural sites, says Williams Lake First Nation
The Williams Lake First Nation says two and possibly three Indigenous cultural heritage sites sustained extensive damage when a torrent of water breached a landslide that had blocked the Chilcotin River in British Columbia's central Interior.
Kelowna
-
Camper fined $1,150 for violating fire ban, causing grass fire in B.C. Interior
A camper in B.C.'s south Okanagan is facing a "hefty" fine after lighting a campfire during the ongoing ban, local Mounties say.
-
Thieves used pickup truck to break into Lululemon store in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
-
South Okanagan police seek help identifying person of interest in string of thefts
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.