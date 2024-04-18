Murphy’s Logic: Today’s politics needs more civility

In it’s close to 157 years as a nation, Canada has bestowed the honour of a national state funeral on only 37 citizens.

That’s an average of one every four years.

But there have been three state funerals in the past four years, one each for the three men who took part in what some consider the last great leaders debates in Canadian history.

They represented Canada’s three major political parties: Brian Mulroney was a Progressive Conservative, John Turner was a Liberal, and Ed Broadbent was a New Democrat.

They debated on two occasions in 1984 and again in 1988. They were on different sides of the great issues of the day - including free trade with the United States. They were passionate. They challenged each other, using strong language to defend their positions and attack those of their opponents. But they were civil in their disagreements. Their attacks were not personal. There was no name calling.

They were not perfect men, but they were statesmen.

The same cannot be said of many of today’s political leaders. What passes for debate is often little more than talking points and sloganeering. Attacks on political opponents are increasingly personal.

And this coarseness isn’t just coming from the politicians. Some of the bumper stickers, signs and flags used to attack the current prime minister are vulgar, employing the f-word. Whatever the merit of his ideas, his office deserves more respect. And the prime minister does nothing to elevate his office or the debate by calling people names.

In the past decade, Donald Trump has popularized and normalized name calling, ridicule, and exaggeration in U.S. politics and the contagion has spread to this country and our politics.

Those who adopt it should be ashamed. Their names will not resonate with those of Mulroney, Turner and Broadbent.