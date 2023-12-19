ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Music PEI unveils 2024 award contenders, folk-pop artist Noah Malcolm leads the pack

    Music PEI announced the nominees for their 2024 awards Tuesday, with folk-pop artist Noah Malcolm leading the pack.

    Malcom received five nominations, including Single of the Year, Pop Recording of the Year, and Music Video of the Year for his single “Feel the Same.”

    “To get recognized here, in my community, where I’ve been growing my career, it’s everything,” said Malcolm.

    “I’m really, really happy to be even just nominated, and to be a part of the names that are in the other nominated categories. It’s wonderful.”

    Close on his heels are Inn Echo, Sirène et Matelot, and Tara MacLean with four nominations each.

    Malcolm was the New Artist of the Year just two years ago. Rob Oakie, executive director of Music PEI, says it’s quite a feat for the artist to now lead the 2024 nominations.

    “Not too many artists can say that they’ve done that, I’m sure,” said Oakie.

    “It’s a great testament to the work he’s doing.”

    Malcolm is also up for Digital Presence of the Year and Album Art of the Year.

    “It is a lot of work, and as you grow as an artist you have more resources to kinda outsource, you know? I could hire someone to do this for me, or I could hire someone to do this for me, but when you’re starting out, and you’re in the early stages of it like I am, you kinda have to be a jack of all trades,” he said.

    The winners will be named at Music PEI Week in March.

    For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

