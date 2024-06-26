N.S. RCMP charge man for 2022 homicide of Vernon Doucet

A 33-year-old man is facing a homicide charge in connection to the death of Vernon Doucet in Concession, N.S., more than two years ago.

According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to a reported home invasion on Second Division Road around 7:25 a.m. on Feb. 16, 2022. They found Doucet, 64, severely injured. He was taken to hospital and later died.

After a 28-month investigation, officers arrested Tyler Colbert Andrew Langford from Weymouth on Monday. He was charged with second-degree murder.

Langford was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

“We hope the arrest of Tyler Langford, and the charge laid against him, will help bring some sense of comfort to Mr. Doucet’s family and community,” said Cpl. Jeff MacFarlane, acting unit commander with the Southwest Nova Major Crime Unit, in the release. “Our investigation has come to a close, however, we expect to provide details regarding a second person being charged in the coming days.”

