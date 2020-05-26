HALIFAX -- With New Brunswick now in “phase yellow” of its COVID-19 recovery plan, barber shops and salons are once again welcoming customers back into their buildings.

“I have everything put in place so, I was ready ... I was excited. Very happy to be here,” said salon owner Julie Martin.

To adhere to provincial regulations, salon owners are putting extra precautions in place, including temperature screenings for customers, Plexiglas shields, and extra cleaning with disinfectant spray and ultraviolet lights before and after every appointment.

Customer Theresa Lirette says she appreciates the measures being put in place by barber shops and salons.

“As a customer, in a place you want to feel safe and I think it’s best for the people working as well,” said Lirette. “I mean, we all have to be safe. They’re seeing people constantly in and out, so I think it’s super important.”

Like many barber shops and salons, Martin’s business has been closed for two-and-a-half months. She says it will take some time to relieve the backlog of people wanting haircuts.

“We are only allowed one client at a time, so, that in a way is restrictive, but I still managed to fit in about 40 people this week,” said Martin.

Martin says, since opening, her salon is already booked up with appointments until the middle of June.

Lisa Doucet, a manicurist in New Brunswick, said she couldn’t have been more ready for reopening day.

“I had my backpack and my lunch and I was ready to go,” said Doucet. “My husband took a picture of me leaving, smiling, he’s like, ‘it’s your first day of school.’”

New Brunswick hair salons, nail salons, and barber shops were forced to close their doors under a mandatory order on March 19 when the province went into a state of emergency.

Phase green is the next step for New Brunswick, which comes into effect after a vaccine is available, or more is known about how to protect people from the virus.

In this phase, all businesses and activities will be able to resume as normal, with increased health and safety practices remaining part of daily life.