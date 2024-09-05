N.B. RCMP release photo of man who sparked alert for 'carrying weapons'

The New Brunswick RCMP has issued an emergency alert about a man reportedly “carrying weapons with intent to use them” in the Burnt Church area Thursday afternoon.

According to a social media post from the RCMP, police are searching for Keith Martin, 47, who was last seen with a “bandage and blood on his forehead” on Diggle Point Road.

Martin is described as standing six-foot-four with dark hair. He was seen wearing a grey jacket, a black winter hat and army jeans. He was last spotted driving a dark-coloured Hyundai Tucson with Nova Scotia licence plates.

Police have blocked Diggle Road and people are being told to avoid the area and stay inside with their doors locked.

N.B. RCMP issued an emergency alert on Sept. 5, 2024. (Source: RCMP)

Anyone who sees Martin is asked to call 911 and not approach him.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.