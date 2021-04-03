GRAND BAY-WESTFIELD, N.B. -- A community-led search for a 31-year-old woman missing for nearly two months took place this weekend.

Andrea Limkilde was last seen Feb. 5 in Grand Bay-Westfield, N.B.

Dozens of people gathered around the town’s Blueberry Hill Nature Preserve Saturday to coordinate their search efforts.

“The Search and Rescue had done a search previously but the snow pack was really high,” said Brittany Merrifield, one of the search organizers. “Now that the snow is mostly gone they suggested that we spend some time here."

Andrea Limkilde was last seen at approximately 2 p.m. on Feb. 5 at the Scholtens gas station on River Valley Drive.

Police later obtained video surveillance footage showing Limkilde using a crosswalk on River Valley Drive at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 5. Police says she was walking northbound at that time.

Greg Snow, a search organizer, said 150 people initially pre-registered to help look for Limkilde with additional people showing up Saturday.

"We didn’t turn anyone away," said Snow. "We wanted as many people out as we could safely looking for Andrea."

Limkilde is five feet four inches (163 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds (59 kilograms). She has brown eyes, brown hair and was last seen carrying a brown purse and wearing a grey or white hooded jacket, blue leggings and cream or beige Cougar brand boots.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Limkilde or who has seen her since Feb. 5, is asked to contact the Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP detachment at 506-757-1020.