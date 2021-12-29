N.B. couple plans to ring in the new year with a wedding

A New Brunswick couple from the Indian Island First Nation will be ringing in the new year as newlyweds.

When Terry Farrell first met Candice Brooks, he instantly knew that he would marry her one day.

“As soon as I saw her I knew right away she was it. Even before we started dating, I knew she was it,” said Farrell from the couple’s home just outside of Rexton, N.B.

Unfortunately for Farell, his now fiancé didn’t have the same love at first sight feelings.

“I couldn’t stand him. I could not stand that man. I mean, I know hate is a strong word, but I just looked at him and anger just filled my body,” said Brooks laughing, while telling her side of their romance.

Thankfully, Farrell didn’t give up hope and not long after meeting, the couple started dating. Then, just one month into their relationship he popped the question.

“Her family thought I was crazy, everyone thought I was crazy,” laughed Farrell.

But, for Brooks, the timing felt right.

“As quick as it was, it wasn’t a shock or it wasn’t all ‘my gosh you’re scaring me off, take a few steps back.’ I wanted to jump at it right away,” said Brooks.

Now, after seven years of being engaged, the couple decided just two weeks ago to ring in the new year by tying the knot at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022.

“I’m looking at it as we’re starting it off like really good. This year, this whole year of 2022, is going to be fantastic. It’s going to be fantastic, not just for us, but for everybody,” said Brooks.

The pair, who are both of Mi’kmaq heritage, is hoping to be the first Aboriginal couple in Atlantic Canada to get hitched in 2022. The couple will exchange vows, just as the clock strikes midnight. The small ceremony will be held at Chateau Moncton and officiated by a Justice of the Peace.

“Since the wedding was so spontaneous we couldn’t make anything big, so I wanted to make it special for her and so that we can say we’re the first married couple,” said Farrell.

While some brides would panic at the thought of planning an entire wedding in just two weeks, Brooks says she’s all for it.

“I’m like ‘bring it on baby,’ I’ll be getting married no matter what I’m in. As long as I’m saying ‘I do’ and he is too, I’m good,” laughed the blushing soon-to-be bride.