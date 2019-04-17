

CTV Atlantic





New Brunswick's nursing home workers will have to wait to find out if they will be allowed to strike.

Three Court of Appeal judges reserved their decision after hearing arguments about whether a lower court erred in a decision to lift a temporary stay preventing the workers from striking.

It was another chapter Wednesday in a complicated legal saga that centres around whether or not 4,000 unionized nursing home workers in New Brunswick are allowed to walk off the job.

Members of CUPE and lawyers made their way inside the Fredericton courthouse Wednesday afternoon for a hearing at the New Brunswick Court of Appeal. It was held after Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Paulette Garnett lifted a stay that blocked the workers from striking.

Christian Michaud, the lawyer for the province, argued that Garnett made significant mistakes in her decision, saying her analysis seems to have been done in the context of a labour dispute.

Meanwhile CUPE lawyer Joel Michaud said Justice Garnett did exercise judicial discretion and took public interest properly into account.

The panel of judges did not give a timeline for their decision.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Lyall.