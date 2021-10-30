N.B. CUPE strike closes vaccine clinics on Saturday

HALIFAX -

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says he's exploring his options to end a strike by 22,000 CUPE members in the province after the job action impacted health care services Saturday.

Higgs told reporters during an afternoon news conference he could use the province's Emergency Measures Act to force the employees back to work, but will take the next 24 hours to weigh his options.

Medical services in New Brunswick are being affected as a result of a public sector strike.

During a news conference Saturday afternoon, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said medical services affected include vaccination clinics for both COVID-19 and flu shots.

At least one COVID-19 vaccination clinic has been closed in Fredericton. Higgs said those affected are being directed to a pharmacy.

Higgs said the strike also meant that COVID-19 screeners were not available in some hospitals and other facilities.

Availability of third doses will also be impacted due to the strike.

This comes after the union representing 22,000 public-sector workers went on strike Friday morning.

Those on strike include school bus drivers, custodians, mechanics, some health-care workers in rehabilitation and therapy, education support staff, workers in transportation and infrastructure and community college workers.

Members say they are recieving a lot of support from the public.

"We've had a few negative reactions but I'd say 99% of people appear to be supporting us and letting us know that they support why we're here," said Tom Langille, educational assistant on strike.

"We have difficulties recuriting and retaining social workers, our workloads are excessively high with high rates of burn out," said Jeannine Bourque, social worker on strike.

On Friday, Education Minister Dominic Cardy announced all schools in New Brunswick will move to online learning beginning Monday.

Steve Drost, president of the New Brunswick branch of CUPE said the union's 22,000 members haven't had a proper raise in 15 years and remain among the lowest paid in the country.

Neither side is budging, which means workers are taking shifts from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Before talks broke off, the union was seeking a 12 per cent raise over four years, with no conditions attached. The government confirmed Thursday it was offering an 8.5 per cent wage increase over a five-year period.

Higgs has said the government's offer corresponds with agreements reached this fall with three other bargaining units. As well, his government has pledged to increase the pay of casual workers by 20 per cent, improve pension coverage and provide an average of $3,200 in retroactive pay.

The union has pointed out that the government announced its fourth consecutive budget surplus earlier this month.

CUPE representatives say they will be at different locations over the weekend and they expect the strike will continue into next week.

-With files from The Canadian Press