N.B. department of transportation employee dies in workplace accident
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, August 30, 2019 1:38PM ADT
A provincial employee in New Brunswick has died after they were injured on the job.
Few details are being released, but Worksafe NB says the employee was with the department of transportation and the fatality occurred Wednesday near Woodstock.
The employee's name, age and gender have not been released, nor exactly where it happened.
Worksafe NB is investigating and the RCMP have not released any details.