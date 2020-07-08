HALIFAX -- A Campbellton-area doctor blamed for a cluster of COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick’s Zone 5 will not be criminally charged, according to his lawyer.

Dr. Jean Robert Ngola Monzinga had travelled outside the province in May and didn't self-isolate upon his return, which led to sharp criticism from Premier Blaine Higgs.

In a statement from the EME Professional Corporation, the Toronto legal firm representing Ngola, his defence team says it has been informed by the RCMP that no criminal charges will be laid against the doctor, which it says reinforces “his innocence in this matter from the very beginning."

The doctor's lawyer says they are calling on the premier to apologize for what they call "unacceptable and unfounded public accusations."

"We firmly believe the Premier should publicly apologize for the condemnation he hurled against Dr. Ngola without taking, in our opinion, satisfactory steps to learn the truth in the matter,” said Joel Etienne, a member of the defence team, in the statement.

In a news conference later Wednesday afternoon, Higgs said he stands behind his comments made in late May.

Higgs blamed the Campbellton outbreak on an "irresponsible individual," but did not identify Ngola. He referred to the person as a health-care worker who saw patients at the Campbellton Regional Hospital.

Premier Blaine Higgs regarding the request for a public apology to Dr. Ngola:

"My comments that I made before, I stand behind."

The defence team says that the province should have done an investigation to get some facts rather than immediately blame its client.

"We are of the opinion that had the province done its due diligence, it would have learned that Dr. Ngola was not patient zero as the province had contended," Etienne said.

"As well, Dr. Ngola was singled out by the province as a unique case of a health-care professional who entered the province from Quebec. Our investigation proves that as many as 20 health-care officials routinely travelled in and out of Quebec into the Restigouche, as far away as the Montreal area."

Etienne also said they are seeking answers about what he calls a breach of privacy.

