HALIFAX -- New Brunswick has reported its third new case of COVID-19 in a the last week and all are in a single cluster connected to a health-care worker at the Campbellton Hospital who failed to self-isolate after travelling to Quebec.

"The person who travelled did not self-isolate upon returning to New Brunswick," the province's chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell said Wednesday afternoon during a news conference in Fredericton. "Unfortunately not everyone is taking this seriously. It is very important that people be truthful with public health staff."

The newest case is a health-care worker in their fifties who travelled to Quebec for personal reasons. The other two active cases are someone under the age of 19 and someone in their nineties.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said there are rules in place and they must be followed and now because of "one irresponsible individual" a number of patients at the Campbellton Hospital might have been exposed.

"We know we'll see more cases connected to this," said Higgs, who says the person was not "forthcoming about their reasons for travel upon returning to New Brunswick."

That means they wouldn't have been advised at the border to self-isolate, but both Higgs and Dr. Russell asked New Brunswickers to use a little common sense. For two months, anybody who has travelled outside the province has been asked to self-isolate for two weeks.

Dr. Russell says the investigation into the situation is underway. She won't say if there will be repercussions for the individual, but the premier was more blunt.

"If charges need to be laid, they will," Higgs said. "We don't have all the facts, but over the coming days, we will get them."

Dr. Russell said to slow the spread of COVID-19 Zone 5 (the Campbellton region), she is immediately restoring the restrictions that were removed last week -- but only in Zone 5.

That means that all businesses that reopened last week and all activities that became permissible must close or stop as the area returns to the so-called "orange level" -- or the first phase of the removal of pandemic restrictions.

"I strongly encourage people to stay at home (in that region), and to stay in that zone as much as possible," Higgs said.

He says this situation could have happened without reopening and called it "most concerning."

Dr. Russell also said that any New Brunswickers who have travelled to the area should monitor their health. She said that anybody who has travelled there should seek testing even if they are not showing symptoms.

"We cannot afford to take chances with this virus," Dr. Russell said. "This is a global pandemic and it's not going to end until we have a vaccine. This virus does not move by itself; it moves with people. People can spread the virus even if they don't have symptoms.

Higgs said that starting Thursday, there will be mobile testing in the region.

"We have to control this within the region," Higgs said.

Until now, Zone 5 has had the least number of tests processed but that will change over the next two weeks.

As public health officials have begun to trace contacts of all the people who have recently been diagnosed, Dr. Russell advised New Brunswickers to "rethink how many close contacts we have."

The new case brings the province's overall total to 123. The first 120 all recovered before the Campbellton cluster emerged.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.