HALIFAX -- New Brunswick Public Health announced Tuesday that people 50 and older, as well as people aged 16 or older who have with two or more chronic conditions, can book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.

"Due to the large influx of vaccines expected over the coming weeks, we are able to open eligibility by 10 years to those 50 to 59, and also begin vaccinating those 16 and older with two chronic conditions," Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Dominic Cardy said in a news release. "This is an important step forward in our vaccine rollout and will help protect vulnerable young New Brunswickers."

New Brunswickers who are 50 and older can book an appointment online to receive their first dose through Vitalité or Horizon health networks or by contacting a participating pharmacy.

For people aged 16 or older with two or more chronic conditions, they can book an appointment online to receive their first dose of vaccine through Vitalité or Horizon health networks.

For people unable to book online, there is a phone number to call: 1-833-437-1424.

There are no walk-in appointments available and public health reminds people that if they have been directed to self-isolate, they should reschedule their appointment.

"Whether you are booking through a pharmacy or at a clinic offered by a regional health authority, please be patient," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. "We expect a high volume of traffic for bookings online and on the toll-free line. Everyone is working hard to ensure eligible New Brunswickers are vaccinated in a timely and efficient manner."

Cardy turns to the situation at Pavillon Beau-Lieu. Two people have now died.



"Get vaccinated. And get vaccinated as soon as you're allowed..."



He says healthcare workers especially should be getting vaccinated. "Consider the lives of the people you care for."@CTVAtlantic https://t.co/aYjcpbw0rO — Laura Brown (@LauraBrownCTV) May 4, 2021

FOUR NEW CASES

Public Health reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and all four cases are travel-related.

Here's a breakdown of the new cases:

one case in Zone 1 (Moncton region) is a person in their 30s.

one case in Zone 2 (Saint John region) is a person in their 40s.

one case in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) is a person in their 20s.

one case in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) is a person in their 40s.

This increased the number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick since the pandemic began to 1,958.

Five people have recovered since Monday, so the number of active cases is 141. There are six people in hospital, including two in an intensive-care unit.

There have been 38 deaths.

Public health staff conducted 1,616 tests on Monday to raise the overall total to 297,438.