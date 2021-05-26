HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is expanding its vaccination program to include youth aged 12 to 17.

Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Dominic Cardy said at a news conference on Wednesday afternoon that the Pfizer vaccine will be available to this age group, with kids younger than 16 requiring a parent's consent. A consent form is available online and copies of the form will also be available at regional health authority clinics.

Appointments can be booked through Vitalité or Horizon health network clinics or through a participating pharmacy.

Anyone unable to book an appointment at a clinic online can call 1-833-437-1424.

"We have worked to support Public Health on their plans to vaccinate children 12 years and older and ensure families were well-informed," said Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development Dominic Cardy. "In the coming days, districts will be sending out information that will help guide parents through the registration and vaccination process."

Walk-in appointments are not available. If you have a vaccination appointment that you cannot attend because you have been directed to self-isolate, you should reschedule your appointment.

"More than half of our population has now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. "In the weeks ahead, we will be providing second shots to increase the level of protection. But we must remember that COVID-19 is still with us, and we need to continue to follow Public Health guidance and advice to limit the spread of the virus."

Russell shared more good news about the province's vaccine rollout.

"I am happy to report that we will complete second does clinics for all of New Brunswick's nursing homes this week," Russell said.

Anybody in a nursing home or special care facility will be eligible to get their second dose, she said.

Public health announced that there are 10 new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick. There are six cases in Zone 1 (the Moncton region) and four new cases in Zone 3 (the Fredericton region).

There are 134 active cases in the province.