A woman whose son was killed by a hit-and-run driver is pleading with people not to forget him.

Tucked away along a rural New Brunswick road, stand two crosses. You might miss them if you didn't know where to look, but the people who put them there, deeply miss the person they're there for.

"Any mom wants to be there for their child and the fact that he had to die alone there, on the street, with nothing or nobody, is really, really hard," says Michelle Comeau

Mondaymarked three years since Comeau lost her son in a hit and run.

It was four in the morning on Aug. 19, 2016. when Johnney Leavitt was walking on Route 172 in the L'Etang area of Charlotte County when he was struck by a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle kept driving.

Leavitt was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

"We know from Johnny's autopsy report that he was hit head on," Comeau said. "Not exactly the way you want to picture your child."

It's been a difficult three years for the family.

Comeau says they had to move, she couldn't stand driving by the spot her son was killed.

Leavitt's nephew is named after his uncle and he also left behind a daughter -- and they haven't been able to tell her what happened.

"All we're asking for, you know, we want justice," Comeau said. "We want an apology for Johnney's little girl. She will be five and now she's starting to ask 'does my daddy not love me anymore?'"

The RCMP tell CTV News the investigation into Leavitt's death is active and open.

They say they're in contact with the family, and are working on any leads.

Last month, the family increased a reward for information, from $5,000 to $15,000.

Everyone is hoping someone comes forward.

"We need closure and if it costs us $15,000 dollars to get that closure then that's well worth it," Comeau said.

The family is still holding out hope they'll get the answers they're looking for, even after three years.

They're asking anyone, with even the smallest bit of information, to contact the RCMP, or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Laura Brown.