HALIFAX -- New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. One more person has recovered, leaving only two active cases in the province.

New Brunswick has now gone six days without reporting a new case of COVID-19.

The last positive case was reported on Wednesday in zone 1, or the Moncton region. The case involves a temporary foreign worker in their 20s who has been self-isolating.

The province conducted 268 COVID-19 tests on Monday.

To date, a total of 64,456 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick.

Of the province’s 192 confirmed cases, 188 people have recovered and two people have died, leaving two active cases.

There is currently no one in hospital as a result of COVID-19.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 43 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 28 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 57 confirmed cases

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 7 confirmed cases

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 53 confirmed cases

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 2 confirmed cases

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 2 confirmed cases

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard also includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the province.

On Monday, 12,602 personal and 1,733 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 42 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 0.3 per cent.