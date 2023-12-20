N.B. government announces funding for Bathurst community college campus modernization

The Bathurst campus of Collège Communautaire du Nouveau-Brunswick (CCNB) will receive $3.5 million for the first phase of its modernizations project.

The New Brunswick 2024-2025 capital budget committed the money for planning and design work on the project, according to a news release from the province.

"We are very pleased with this vote of confidence from the provincial government," said Pierre Zundel, CEO of CCNB.

"It is an important first step towards modernizing our Bathurst facilities, not only to remedy an aging infrastructure, but also to create a catalyst for innovation and training that will benefit the development of the region and New Brunswick as a whole.”

The Bathurst campus plans to close its building on Youghall Drive and replace it with a new building on Collège Street “while modernizing the existing facilities,” the government says.

“The project would centralize operations and eliminate duplication of services while preserving a heritage building,” says the release.

CCNB has five campuses. The building on Collège Street opened in 1916, and the building on Youghall Drive was inaugurated in 1963, according to the release.

