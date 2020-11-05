Advertisement
N.B. health advises potential COVID-19 exposure on Air Canada flights
An Air Canada passenger jet lands at Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 21, 2013. (Andrew Vaughan / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
HALIFAX -- New Brunswick public health is advising of potential exposure to COVID-19 on a pair of Oct. 24 Air Canada flights from Calgary to Montreal, and Montreal to Saint John.
Public health announced Thursday that they identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on Oct. 24 while on the following flights:
- Air Canada Flight 322 – from Calgary to Montreal; and
- Air Canada Flight 8792 – from Montreal to Saint John arrived at 9:12 p.m.
Individuals who travelled on these flights should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the flight.
Should any COVID-19 symptoms develop, they are directed to self-isolate and take the self-assessment online or to call 811 to get tested.
Correction:
A previous version of this story listed the incorrect arrival time for Flight 8792. New information has been provided by the province of New Brunswick.