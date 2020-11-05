HALIFAX -- New Brunswick public health is advising of potential exposure to COVID-19 on a pair of Oct. 24 Air Canada flights from Calgary to Montreal, and Montreal to Saint John.

Public health announced Thursday that they identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on Oct. 24 while on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 322 – from Calgary to Montreal; and

Air Canada Flight 8792 – from Montreal to Saint John arrived at 9:12 p.m.

Individuals who travelled on these flights should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the flight.

Should any COVID-19 symptoms develop, they are directed to self-isolate and take the self-assessment online or to call 811 to get tested.