SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- The demand for COVID-19 testing in New Brunswick is rising alongside case numbers.

Health officials say more than a thousand tests were processed in a 24-hour cycle and more assessment centres are being set up to help the province battle the backlog.

A long line-up awaited Saint John resident Josh Northrup on Tuesday when he arrived for his afternoon appointment.

"There were about 35, 45, maybe even 50 cars in front of us, so we pulled up onto the road with the other cars," he said.

Horizon Health says they are adding extra capacity to assessment centres and additional testing sites will soon be opened in Rothesay and Fredericton.

In a statement to CTV News, VP community of Horizon Health Jean Daigle says: "We have been seeing significant increases in demand for testing in Zone 2, the Saint John area in recent days … our goal is still to process the majority of tests within 24 to 48 hours, and we appreciate the public's patience as we work through this situation."

There are also 52 Horizon staff who are self-isolating.

Tuesday alone, over 1,300 requests for tests were made online and within 24-hours more than a thousand tests were processed.

"She told me within 48 hours you should receive your result, so I'm expecting it tomorrow afternoon," Northrupsaid.

According to public health, priority tests are being met within 24 hours and they expect to be caught up within the next two days.