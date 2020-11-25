HALIFAX -- New Brunswick reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

There are two new cases in Zone 2 (the Saint John region). One person is in their 50s and the other person is in their 70s. Both are cases are under investigation, said Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health.

There is also one new travel-related case in Zone 6, (the Bathurst region) and that person is in their 30s.

All three people are self-isolating.

"I do want to thank everyone who is self-isolating," Russell said. "There are upwards of 1,000 and their cooperation is crucial in slowing the further spread of the COVID-19 virus."

Russell also encouraged every New Brunswicker to prepare a plan in case they ever need to self-isolate.

There are 94 active cases in New Brunswick and one person is in hospital.

She says an additional testing site is coming to Fredericton and more staff are coming to the existing site at the Fredericton Exhibition Centre.



1,060 tests were processed yesterday. — Laura Brown (@LauraBrownCTV) November 25, 2020

Russell also discouraged people from travelling to the "hot zones" in the Maritimes.

"Halifax is a hot zone with community spread," Russell said. "We are discouraging all non-essential travel to Halifax, as well as to the orange zones in the Saint John and Moncton regions."

On Nov. 25, Public Health identified a case in a traveller who may have been infectious on Nov. 19 while on these flights:



AC Flight 178-Edmonton to Toronto arrived 5:58AM

AC Flight 404-Toronto to Montreal arrived 10:16AM

AC Flight 8902-Montreal to Moncton arrived 4:17PM — Laura Brown (@LauraBrownCTV) November 25, 2020

