N.B. health workers launch abortion care network on Morgentaler anniversary

Martha Paynter, a nursing professor and spokesperson for the New Brunswick Abortion Care Network, says the network's 20 founding members in nursing, pharmacy, family medicine and obstetrics aim to increase access to and awareness of provincial abortion care. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan) Martha Paynter, a nursing professor and spokesperson for the New Brunswick Abortion Care Network, says the network's 20 founding members in nursing, pharmacy, family medicine and obstetrics aim to increase access to and awareness of provincial abortion care. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

5 Memphis cops charged with murder in Tyre Nichols' death

Five former Memphis police officers have been charged with second-degree murder and other crimes in the arrest and death of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop, records showed Thursday.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

  • $244,000 drug bust in London

    London police have made a significant drug bust in the city. On Wednesday, officers with the Guns and Gangs section, Emergency Response, Canine Units and OPP used warrants to enter five homes and three vehicles.

  • Boots, cell phone stolen in St. Thomas robbery

    Police in St. Thomas are investigating a robbery where a man had his boots stolen. Early in the morning on Wednesday, police say a man was walking eastbound on Talbot Street from the Tim Hortons at Manor Road when he was approached by four men.

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island