HALIFAX -- A high school in New Brunswick’s Campbellton region (Zone 5) is reporting its second positive case of COVID-19 in just over a week.

Dalhousie Regional High School confirmed in a letter to parents on Tuesday that a second positive case had been identified.

The new case is not connected to the first positive case at the school, which was announced on Oct. 12.

The provincial government said Wednesday that no student-to-student transmission has been recorded at any school in New Brunswick to date.

Dalhousie Regional High School is closed on Wednesday so health officials can conduct contact tracing.

The school says it is working with public health to identify any students and staff who may have been in contact with the positive case.

“It is natural to want to know if your child may have been exposed to the virus. Public Health officials will inform those who are at risk of the next steps, but to protect the privacy of students and school personnel, other details including names, will not be released,” wrote Mark Donovan, Anglophone School District North superintendent, in the emailed statement.

Students in Grades 9 to 12 are learning remotely on Wednesday. Students in Grades 6 to 8 will be learning remotely until Friday, with the possibility of extending beyond that date.

Six schools in Zone 5, the Campbellton region, have had confirmed cases of COVID-19, including all four schools in Dalhousie, one in Campbellton, and one in Balmoral.

New Brunswick's Campbellton region and Moncton region (Zone 1) are currently at the orange level of New Brunswick's COVID-19 recovery plan, but Moncton could return to the yellow phase this week.