Thousands of people in New Brunswick woke up again Wednesday without power.

Crews have been working since Saturday night to get everyone back on the grid.

It has been eerily quiet this week at Petagree Dog Grooming.

Saturday's windstorm took owner Louise Hanlon off the grid, and power has yet to be restored to the area.

“We need lights, we need hot water to bathe the dogs, we need power to run the clippers and the driers and the blowers, so everything in this shop requires power,” Hanlon said.

The extended power outage has been detrimental to the business, which has been forced to close for multiple days.

Some customers who had lost power Saturday evening didn't get back on the grid until Wednesday morning.

“We heard the beep of the stove,” said Fredericton resident Sandy Ross. “We said, ‘we've got power.’ We're all excited.”

At the height of the storm, close to 100,000 customers were without power.

NB Power says it has 300 crews on the ground, trying to fix all remaining power outages. The power utility is getting help from neighbouring provinces.

“We're at a point now where we're restoring power in areas that may be more remote or in places where we don't know the extent of the damage will be, so we anticipate that we'll have everybody back on line by (Thursday),” said NB Power spokesperson Sheila Lagace.

Hanlon, along with several thousand others, will be eagerly waiting for the lights to come back on, and for business to go back to normal.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Jessica Ng.