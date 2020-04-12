HALIFAX -- New Brunswick has identified two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 114.

The new cases are:

An individual aged 60-69 in Zone 2 (Saint John region)

An individual aged 70-79 in Zone 2 (Saint John region)

The province released information concerning the new cases in a news release on Sunday. There are no news conferences scheduled for this weekend.

Case update

Of the 114 cases, 66 are travel-related, 36 are close contacts of confirmed cases, seven are the result of community transmission and five remain under investigation. To date, 70 patients have recovered.

As of Sunday, 12 people have been hospitalized and five have since been discharged. Three of the seven patients remaining in hospital are in an intensive care unit.

Encouraging numbers

New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Jennifer Russell, said the small increase in cases is encouraging, but warned residents not to become complacent.

“The message we have been sending to New Brunswickers is clear: Stay at home. Staying home will save lives,” said Russell. “That message remains crucial. We must do everything in our power to ensure we continue to flatten the curve and prevent further spread of the virus. “We must take care of ourselves and each other. But remember, you would not put someone else’s oxygen mask on before your own. I urge you to think about your mental health the same way. Take care of yourselves so you can take care of others. Take a break from reading the news on your phone and use it to call or FaceTime a friend or family member instead.”

Holiday message

Additionally, Premier Blaine Higgs took the opportunity to wish Happy Easter to New Brunswickers.

“This Easter Sunday is very different than any we have experienced in living memory,” said Higgs. “Churches are empty, restaurants are closed, and family members will not be gathering together today.”

Higgs urged residents to stay home, noting the holiday is not a reason to let up on restrictions concerning physical distancing and self-isolation.

“We understand how difficult this can be and I sincerely thank New Brunswickers for their resilience and their creativity during these difficult times,” said Higgs. “We need to remember why we are doing this. By taking these actions we will reduce the spread of COVID-19. We need to keep doing everything we can to fight this pandemic. This is not the time to relax restrictions, despite how challenging they are for each of us. This is the time to stay the course.”

Thank you for healthcare workers

Higgs also saluted the professionalism of those caring for people with special needs.

“The government is closely monitoring the response to COVID-19 in nursing homes as the situation evolves,” he said. “Protecting the health and well-being of the employees and the residents is a top priority. I thank the dedicated staff of these homes who are working tirelessly during these unprecedented times.”

Updated information concerning COVID-19 in New Brunswick is available online