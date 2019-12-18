ST. MARTINS, N.B. -- A decommissioned New Brunswick covered bridge is now home to a Christmas tree in St. Martins, N.B.

More than 200 people attended a tree-lighting ceremony Friday inside the Vaughan Creek covered bridge, which can no longer handle the weight of vehicle traffic.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure tells CTV News it gave the village permission for the tree to be lit inside the bridge.

The Village of St. Martins tells CTV the tree will remain lit inside the bridge until sometime between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Social media has lit up with images of the tree inside the iconic New Brunswick structure.

The 85-year-old bridge has been blocked to vehicle traffic since 2017 when it failed an engineer’s inspection.

The bridge continues to face an uncertain future, with a modular bridge constructed alongside it.