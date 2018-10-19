

THE CANADIAN PRESS





FREDERICTON -- The New Brunswick Liberals say there will be a candidate for Speaker when the legislature sits on Tuesday, an apparent break in the deadlock that makes it no clearer whether Premier Brian Gallant can cling to power.

Acting Liberal house leader Lisa Harris made the announcement at a hastily called news conference Friday afternoon.

On Thursday, every opposition member and Liberal backbencher took their names off the list of Speaker candidates.

Harris said the Liberal caucus met Friday and decided not to face the house without a Speaker -- but she did not say if that person will come from Liberal ranks or if an opposition member would agree to do it.

Until now, no one has been willing to take the job because of the tight numbers in the legislature.

The governing Liberals won 21 seats in last month's election -- one less than the Progressive Conservatives -- while the Greens and People's Alliance each won three.

Harris says no one wants another election right now, and by having a Speaker, the government will be able to deliver a throne speech.

The Tories have already said they'll vote against it, but Harris says her party believes it can get 25 votes for it to pass.

If the Liberals were defeated on a confidence vote, the Tories would be given a chance to form government.