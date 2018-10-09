

THE CANADIAN PRESS





FREDERICTON - New Brunswick's Progressive Conservative leader says he will make preparations this week to form a government ready to assume power once the Tories are called on to do so.

Blaine Higgs says he will meet with the Tory caucus to discuss who will take on cabinet roles and how a Higgs government will proceed.

Continuing to apply pressure to his Liberal opponents in the wake of the tight Sept. 24 election, Higgs again called on Premier Brian Gallant to abandon plans to proceed to a throne speech this month in a bid to hold on to power.

Higgs says Gallant is buying time in the hopes that someone will cross the floor to the Liberal ranks, adding that's not about to happen because "the numbers don't add up."

Higgs says Gallant's inability to put the needs of the province ahead of his political ambition is leaving the people of the province "confused, uncertain and in some cases downright angry."

The party also says it is preparing a new challenge of results in the Saint John Harbour riding, which they lost to the Liberals by 10 votes. They have previously alleged that about 40 voters cast their ballots twice in the district.

Following vote recounts last week in Saint John Harbour and two other ridings, the election outcome remains at 22 seats for the Progressive Conservatives and 21 for the Liberals. The Green party and the People's Alliance each have three seats.