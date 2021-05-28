ST. STEPHEN, N.B. -- Premier Blaine Higgs says travel restrictions at the New Brunswick-Maine border will likely remain in effect beyond Canada Day.

The New Brunswick government's COVID-19 reopening plan set July 1 as a tentative date for easing U.S. border restrictions, even though its ultimately a federal decision. After speaking with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Thursday evening, Premier Higgs says the Canada Day border benchmark likely won't be met.

"We included it because we feel we would be ready given the level of vaccinations in Maine, and we're trying to open up our border communities that have such close association," says Higgs.

The Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention says 60.14 per cent of the state's eligible population is now vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose (with 59.6 per cent in New Brunswick as of Friday, according to the Department of Health).

Pressure is building across Canada and the United States to lift border restrictions, however feelings are mixed.

In border communities, the political issue of international travel is extremely personal.

"I think that we all, especially people who have family on both sides of the border, would love to see it open," says St. Stephen resident Keay Halstead. "But then we're afraid as well, I guess until we feel protected enough."