FREDERICTON -- The Fredericton man charged in the fatal shootings of four people in the New Brunswick capital two years ago has been found fit to stand trial.

Matthew Raymond is accused of killing Fredericton Police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns as well as civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright, on Aug. 10, 2018.

Raymond was found unfit last fall, and a determination of fitness was required before a trial could be held.

A jury needed just one hour Thursday to determine Raymond is fit to instruct his defence counsel and that he understands the charges he's facing.

The same jury will be used when Raymond faces trial on four counts of first-degree murder starting Sept. 15.

The province has said Raymond's trial will be the first full jury trial in Canada since the COVID-19 pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2020.