N.B. man arrested, charged after police seize various drugs, restricted firearm

Police arrested a 40-year-old man after officers seized a variety of suspected drugs and a restricted firearm.

On Thursday, the Fredericton Police Drugs and Organized Crime Unit executed two Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) warrants on a vehicle and at a room in a hotel on Prospect Street.

According to police, officers seized a restricted firearm and suspected drugs including fentanyl, cocaine and hydromorphone. The approximate street value of the drugs is $13,597.

Dylan Allison Taylor from Fredericton has been charged with:

possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition

careless use of a firearm

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

possession of a weapon obtained by commission of offense (stolen firearm)

three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Taylor was released on conditions. He is scheduled to return to court on March 10.