N.B. man charged after 3D printer, 3D printed firearms seized by police: RCMP

A 53-year-old man from Nasonworth, N.B., has been charged with over a dozen firearm and drug offences.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 25, Oromocto RCMP officers responded to a report of threats being uttered and a firearms complaint at a home in Nasonworth.

Police say the man, Roger Munn, was arrested at the scene.

Following the arrest, officers executed search warrants at two properties in the area.

In a Tuesday news release, RCMP noted officers seized an undisclosed number of 3D printed firearms, as well as non-restricted firearms, prohibited ammunition, soft body armour, and hard body armour. Police also seized a 3D printer used to manufacture the firearms, and a small amount of what is believed to be methamphetamine.

On Monday, Munn appeared in Fredericton provincial court where he was charged with:

weapons trafficking

unsafe storage of a firearm

unauthorized possession of a firearm

carrying a concealed weapon

pointing a firearm

assault with a weapon

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

possession of a restricted firearm

possession of a firearm knowing that possession is unauthorized

possession of a firearm with a tampered serial number

possession of prohibited devices

possession of methamphetamine

uttering threats against a person

Munn was remanded into custody and is set to return to court on Mar. 1.