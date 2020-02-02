HALIFAX -- A man is dead after his ATV fell through the ice near Clifton Royal, N.B., on the Kingston Peninsula late Saturday night.

On Saturday, at around 11:30 p.m., N.B. RCMP responded to a report of two ATV riders who fell through the ice on the Kennebecasis River.

Police say one rider, a 58-year-old man from Quispamsis, N.B., was pulled from the water by members of the Kennebecasis Valley Fire Department. He was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The other rider, who also fell through the ice, was able to climb out the water without injuries; however, he was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The investigation continues.