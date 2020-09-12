HALIFAX -- A New Brunswick man has been sentenced to twelve years in prison, in connection with an investigation into drug trafficking in northern New Brunswick.

On February 26, 2020, 47-year-old Danny Smith of Allardville, N.B. plead guilty to the following charges that were previously laid in court:

Conspiracy to traffic in cocaine

Trafficking in cocaine

Laundering proceeds of crime

Possession of the proceeds of crime

On September 11, Smith was sentenced to nine years for the drug offences, and three years for the proceeds of crime offences.

In addition to time in prison, Smith is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms for a period of 10 years.

Smith is remanded in custody to begin sentence. He will be back in court on November 3, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Bathurst Queens Bench court for further proceedings.

RCMP say the investigation into the trafficking of cocaine on the Acadian Peninsula and in Restigouche, Madawaska and Victoria counties started in November of 2016.

Over the course of the investigation police seized approximately $900,000 in cash and approximately 5.5 kilograms of cocaine. Investigators determined that the drugs were linked back to the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club in Québec.