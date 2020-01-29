ENTERPRISE, N.B. -- The Perth-Andover RCMP are looking for a suspect after a hunter was assaulted off Enterprise Road.

Police say the assault occurred on the morning of Nov. 6, 2019.

"A man on an all-terrain-vehicle approached another man who was hunting," police said. "The man on the ATV took the hunter's firearm and struck him with it, pointed it at him, then left the scene with the weapon."

Police say the hunter was not injured.

The suspect is man between 50 and 60 years of age. Police say he was wearing prescription glasses, a ball hat, and was driving a blue Polaris ATV.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Perth-Andover RCMP at 506-273-5000. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.