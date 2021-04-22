AMHERST, N.S. -- Crossing the border to Nova Scotia now comes with even more restrictions for some New Brunswickers.

Only those approved for essential trips can pass through -- unless you take another route

"All of us living locally know that there’s three entrances into Nova Scotia and the fact that they’re choosing to only place a border restrictions at one entrance," says Nova Scotia MLA Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin.

A rural road in Baie Verte is where Nova Scotia meets New Brunswick.

There are no checkpoints here. Nova Scotia does monitor the area, but says traffic is mostly local.

"It's certainly not providing the protection Nova Scotians believe they are providing," said Smith-McCrossin, the MLA for Cumberland.

Meanwhile, people like Stacie Smith are isolating after crossing over into New Brunswick.

"Isolation was the only option, so I was like 'let’s do this and it's worth it to me to see everybody,'" Smith said from Saint John.

Moving back to her hometown means learning new COVID-19 restrictions.

"It's frustrating seeing the changes so frequently," Smith said. "I do understand that obviously this is a rapidly evolving situation."

A situation that has been challenging for some residents, according to New Brunswick Green Party MLA Megan Mitton,

"What's really concerning is the process of entering the province once you actually arrive in Aulac for example, it sounds like there's some bullying that's happening and some ableist forms of allowing people into the province," said Mitton, the MLA for Memramcook-Tantramar said from Fredericton.

While rules at the provincial border crossing are changing throughout the pandemic, Mitton says consistent restrictions are key for Maritimers.

"Clear communication, consistent rules, but ultimately the goal is to have a bubble," Mitton said.