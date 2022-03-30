N.B. People's Alliance party folds, MLAs Austin and Conroy join PC government
In its beginning, the People’s Alliance Party of New Brunswick had five people show up to its first meeting.
It grew, and in its third election, gained enough support to elect three members to the New Brunswick legislature, and even hold the balance of power from 2018 to 2020.
However, on Wednesday, its leader said he and fellow MLA Michelle Conroy will be crossing the floor to become Progressive Conservatives as his party is deregistered - a move Kris Austin says he’s been considering for about a year.
“I had to make a choice whether I continue on with this thing that I helped birth as a provincial party or represent the people that elected me and put the faith in me in Fredericton-Grand Lake," said Austin, during a make-shift press conference in the basement of the legislature Wednesday.
"So, I realize at this point, I have got to put the people first."
It was July of 2010, when a young-Austin stood at the Elections New Brunswick reception desk, asking to register the People’s Alliance party.
He told reporters he was tired of traditional politics.
“Things are coming to a climax. The people of this province are fed up with the political system,” he said 12 years ago.
The party failed to win a seat in 2010 and 2014 – although missed out by only 26 votes.
In 2018, the party won three seats, including Austin’s. The Blaine Higgs Progressive Conservatives won a minority, and needed the Alliance to get legislation passed.
However, that wasn't the case in 2020 when the Alliance won two seats and the PC's formed a majority government.
Austin admits since then, making a difference has been difficult.
“The resounding message I’m receiving from my own constituents is, is just that you have to make a move to allow their voice to be heard more effectively,” he said.
Higgs accepted Austin and Conroy to the party “with humility.”
“I want to reassure any of our members and New Brunswickers that they’re joining us by accepting the rules and by-laws that govern our party,” he said.
That comes with some scrutiny. Austin has pushed to dissolve the office of the Official Languages Commissioner, and eliminate bilingual requirements for public sector jobs. He’s also questioned the need for two health networks – English and French.
Liberal MLA Robert Gauvin – who once sat in Higgs’ caucus as a PC – called it a “sad day for politics in New Brunswick.”
“I know people want to make this about language – it’s going to be more than language,” he said.
Gauvin and New Brunswick Liberal Leader Roger Melanson say they’re concerned about Austin and Conroy’s ideology in government.
“(Higgs) wants to reunite the right-wing ideology, so there’s no splitting of the vote potentially. It’s a very short-term vision of what the decision they’ve made today,” Melanson said.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sixth wave was 'guaranteed' after mask mandates dropped, experts say
As officials in Ontario and Quebec report the provinces have entered a sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, some experts say the rise in infections was inevitable as health authorities removed restrictions amid the emergence of the Omicron subvariant BA.2.
White House: Intel shows Putin misled by advisors on Ukraine
U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by advisers about his military's poor performance in Ukraine, according to the White House. The advisers are scared to tell him the truth, the intel says.
Why the meeting with Pope Francis is a historic one for First Nations
Survivors of residential school institutions will meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican Thursday. The First Nation delegation led by the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) will have one-hour with him.
Bruce Willis 'stepping away' from acting because of health condition
Bruce Willis is suffering from a medical condition that is affecting his cognitive abilities and will be taking a break from acting, his family shared Wednesday.
What is aphasia? Bruce Willis' diagnosis, explained
Aphasia is a language problem that masks a person's inherent competence. Someone with aphasia might have trouble communicating opinions, feelings, thoughts and emotions, leading to them speaking in short sentences that are difficult or impossible to understand. It is often caused by a stroke.
Liberal-NDP deal a 'big risk' for Jagmeet Singh's future: Nik Nanos
On the latest Trend Line podcast: Michael Stittle and pollster Nik Nanos discuss whether the NDP made a mistake by making a deal with the Liberals. Also, Nik breaks down Alberta Premier Jason Kenney's musings about the private sector. Finally, do Canadians want our government to boost defence spending to help NATO?
DEVELOPING | 'I'm mostly here to listen:' Trudeau announces $2.9M in funding as First Nation investigates B.C. residential school deaths
During a visit to a First Nation in B.C. where an investigation is underway into residential school deaths, the prime minister announced a multimillion-dollar fund to support those who survived the school, and the families of those who did not.
Feds task experts with helping rework bill on harmful online content
After announcing they'd essentially be going back to the drafting table on their promised online harms legislation, the federal government unveiled the expert panel that will be helping them rework the bill aimed at ensuring the kind of behaviour that is illegal in-person, is also illegal online.
Russian oil tankers are vanishing off the map
As the war in Ukraine drags on, Russian tankers carrying crude oil and petroleum products are increasingly disappearing from tracking systems.
Toronto
-
Second suspect extradited to Canada to face charges in Hamilton, Ont. murder
The remaining suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Hamilton, Ont. that claimed the life of a man from British Columbia has been extradited back to Canada.
-
Ontario extends free rapid tests at pharmacies and grocery stores
As health experts declare Ontario is in the middle of a sixth wave of the pandemic, the province is extending its free rapid test program at select pharmacies and grocery stores.
-
The Ontario government introduced a new housing bill today. Here's what it means
Ontario's housing minister has introduced legislation to streamline approval processes in a bid to boost the province's housing supply.
Calgary
-
Alberta's COVID-19 levels in wastewater on the rise as BA.2 variant now dominant strain
Data from wastewater collection throughout Alberta shows a steady increase in cases of COVID-19.
-
Calgary police officers told to stop wearing 'thin blue line' patches
Saying they will need to be replaced with "a symbol that better reflects the values of Calgarians," the Calgary Police Commission has ordered on-duty police officers to stop wearing 'thin blue line' patches on uniforms by Friday.
-
Calgary restaurant owners calling for delay to summer patio fees as businesses continue economic recovery
Calgary restaurants are calling on the city to consider postponing the implementation of on-street summer patio fees for yet another season as businesses continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Montreal
-
Quebec officially enters sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic: INSPQ
With mounting COVID-19 cases in recent days and another rise in hospitalization, Quebec's public health institute has declared a sixth wave of the pandemic.
-
'Star Wars Kid' reflects on his 2003 viral video, the media circus and human nature
Ghyslain Raza could never have imagined the short clip he made in 2003 in high school would become the viral 'Star Wars Kid' viral video. He hopes now that a new doc about his experience inspires dialogue, empathy and compassion.
-
Human remains found at Quebec residential fire site, victim unknown
Human remains have been found in the ruins of a Quebec building fire that took place weeks ago and police are now puzzling over who the body part belongs to.
Edmonton
-
Man tased, then shot dead by 4 Edmonton police officers had 3 'firearms': ASIRT
A 55-year-old man was tased twice by Edmonton police before four officers shot and killed him last week, investigators revealed Wednesday.
-
Dead man found in Strathcona County at scene of fire
A man's body was found inside a burned vehicle in Strathcona County on Tuesday.
-
1 in hospital after fire at Suncor Energy Edmonton Refinery
One person was taken to hospital after a fire at an oil refinery in Strathcona County Wednesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario's sixth COVID-19 wave being driven by eased restrictions, science table head says
The head of Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table says it is 'very clear' that Ontario is now in the middle of a sixth wave of the pandemic driven by a relaxing of restrictions in the province.
-
Residential school survivor group calls on feds to provide records to identify four deceased children
The Children of Shingwauk Alumni Association (CSAA) says the federal government is refusing them access to records that would allow them to identify four young victims.
-
Ontario couple scammed out of $1.2 million after thinking they won U.S. lottery
An Ontario couple has been defrauded of their life savings after being scammed into thinking they won millions of dollars in a U.S. lottery, police say.
London
-
St. Thomas, Ont. police officer charged after downtown crash
A St. Thomas police officer has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act following a crash Tuesday.
-
‘Big League Atmosphere’ coming to Dorchester, Ont. this summer
As soon as the weather turns, construction of a new state-of-the-art baseball stadium will begin in Dorchester, Ont.
-
This is where the winning Maxmillions tickets for Lotto Max were bought in Ontario
A number of Ontarians are waking up richer this morning after winning big prizes in the Lotto Max draw.
Winnipeg
-
Minnesota trial set for Florida man in human smuggling case
A Florida man will stand trial in Minnesota this summer on human smuggling charges following his January arrest after authorities just across the Canadian border found four migrants who had frozen to death during a blizzard.
-
Manitoba announces new steps to address surgical backlog numbers
The Manitoba government is taking steps to improve access to health-care in the province, including increasing orthopedic surgeries at Concordia Hospital to help those who need hip and knee surgeries.
-
Case of Peter Nygard put over to April 20 in Toronto
The case of disgraced Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard will return to a Toronto courtroom April 20.
Ottawa
-
'Concerning' resurgence of COVID-19 in Ottawa, public health unit warns
Ottawa Public Health is sounding the alarm about 'concerning' levels of COVID-19 in the city.
-
Convicted murderer Nick Vanasse sentenced to life in prison
Nick Vanasse has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years for the second-degree murder of Steven Butler and an additional four years for the aggravated assault of Butler’s son Bradley.
-
Ontario extends free rapid tests at pharmacies and grocery stores
As health experts declare Ontario is in the middle of a sixth wave of the pandemic, the province is extending its free rapid test program at select pharmacies and grocery stores.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. First Nation honours RCMP for drug bust in community
Chiefs from across the province are recognizing the work of Spiritwood RCMP as they crackdown on drug dealers on Witchekan Lake First Nation.
-
'It's incredible': Paralyzed Broncos hockey player getting upgrade on spinal device
A former junior hockey player with life-altering injuries from a bus crash four years ago is getting a boost he's been anticipating for two years.
-
Saskatoon residents help prepare the way for Ukrainian refugees
Netti Cherniatenski proudly shows off some of the donations she’s received in the last few weeks from people helping Ukrainian families coming to Saskatoon.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 'I'm mostly here to listen:' Trudeau announces $2.9M in funding as First Nation investigates B.C. residential school deaths
During a visit to a First Nation in B.C. where an investigation is underway into residential school deaths, the prime minister announced a multimillion-dollar fund to support those who survived the school, and the families of those who did not.
-
'I need to be with my people': B.C. man prepares to join Ukrainian war effort
As B.C. resident Denis Polishchuk prepares to join the Ukrainian war effort, he's urging Canadians not to let the conflict "slide into the back pages of the newspaper."
-
Teen still missing 3 months later, Surrey Mounties concerned for her well-being
A teen who was reported missing nearly three months ago still hasn't been in contact with family or friends and Surrey police say they're concerned for her well-being.
Regina
-
2nd teen charged in murder of 16-year-old girl: Regina police
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to the death of a teenage girl in November, Regina police said in a news release.
-
Fake SGI rebate text scam circulating in Sask.
SGI is warning Saskatchewan residents about a scam that is circulating via text.
-
Regina city council to discuss sustainability, urban reserves, property tax relief in lengthy meeting
Regina City Council is expected to vote in favour of its Energy and Sustainability Framework, which highlights a plan for Regina to become a net-zero, 100 per cent renewable city by 2050.
Vancouver Island
-
Man arrested as Nanaimo RCMP investigate assault as 'possible hate crime'
A Vancouver Island University student says he has left the island after being assaulted for his sexual orientation this weekend.
-
Mounties on Vancouver Island to make public appeal in case of missing 13-year-old girl
Mounties on Vancouver Island will make a public appeal Thursday in the case of a missing 13-year-old girl who hasn't been seen for two weeks.
-
NEW
NEW | B.C.'s UN Indigenous rights plan commits to changing history through actions
The British Columbia government has released a five-year action plan towards implementing its law on the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.