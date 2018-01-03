

CTV Atlantic





New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant was touring southern New Brunswick on Wednesday – and he had his chequebook with him.

Gallant announced that government will commit $1 million to a project that will connect the Trans Canada Trail to the East Coast Greenway in the United States.

Outdoor enthusiasts say the new link will be primarily for hiking and cycling.

"Cycle tourism is the fastest growing sector of the recreational economy and we'd like to get a piece of that pie," said Bob Poirier, cycling and trail enthusiast.

The East Coast Greenway trail stretches 4,800 kilometres from Key West, Fla. to Calais, Maine. The plan calls for extending that trail to Saint John.

This was the premier's first government announcement of the 2018 election year in New Brunswick.

The announcement was made in St. Stephen, the largest community in the riding of St. Croix – a riding that switched to the Liberals in the last election.

But Gallant says his government will not be fixated on the fall election.

"You're going to see the same thing over the next few months that we've been doing over the last three years or so," said Gallant.

The 2018 election trail began Wednesday with something for outdoor enthusiasts, people who always appreciate a good trail.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mike Cameron.