HALIFAX -- New Brunswick public health is warning of potential COVID-19 exposure on an Air Canada flight that arrived in Moncton on September 3.

On Monday, N.B. public health identified a new case of COVID-19 involving an individual between the ages of 20 and 29 in Zone 1 (Moncton region). That case is international travel related and the individual is self-isolating.

On Tuesday, public health announced that on September 3, the individual travelled from Toronto to Moncton on Air Canada Flight 8910.

N.B. public health is asking any passengers on that flight to self-monitor for 14 days after the flight for symptoms. Should symptoms develop, please self-isolate and call 811.