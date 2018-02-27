

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP says it is analyzing key evidence as it continues to investigate a hit-and-run collision that claimed the life of a 22-year-old man in Saint-Charles, N.B.

Police responded to a report that a vehicle had struck a pedestrian on St. Charles South Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the man was standing on the side of the road, waiting for a drive home, when he was struck by the vehicle.

The man died at the scene. His friends and family have identified him as Brady Francis, a member of the Elsipogtog First Nation.

Police say the vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived, but they seized a vehicle in connection with their investigation on Sunday. Investigators are now trying to determine whether the vehicle was involved in the collision.

Police say they have also gathered evidence as part of the investigation and are currently conducting analysis and interviews.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.