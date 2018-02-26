

The RCMP has seized a vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run collision that claimed the life of a 22-year-old man in Saint-Charles, N.B.

Police responded to a report that a vehicle had struck a pedestrian on St. Charles Sud Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the man was standing on the side of the road, waiting for a drive home, when he was struck by the vehicle.

The man died at the scene. His friends and family have identified him as Brady Francis.

Police say the vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived, but officers seized a vehicle in connection with their investigation on Sunday.

Officers are investigating whether the vehicle was involved in the incident. There is no word on a possible arrest or charges at this time.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.