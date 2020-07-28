HALIFAX -- New Brunswick RCMP are asking the public for photos and videos from the Fredericton area that could help in a homicide investigation.

Police say they are looking to speak with anyone who may have taken photos or video in the Skyline Acres or Southwood neighbourhoods between the hours of 12 a.m. and 4 a.m. on July 22. Police are specifically looking for video or images of the roads and vehicles.

"Anyone with surveillance cameras, dash cam cameras, doorbell cameras, or who may have pictures or video that include roads or vehicles during those hours is asked to contact us," says Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh of the New Brunswick RCMP. " The images and videos could help us find those responsible for Nicholas Astorino's death."

The body of 29-year-old Nicholas Astorino was discovered shortly after 2:15 a.m. on July 22, 2020 after police responded to a report of a home invasion in Waasis. An autopsy was conducted. The cause of death is not being released at this time as part of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation or who has surveillance footage is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 1-888-506-RCMP (7267).